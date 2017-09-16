Six held for trying to smuggle gold bars

Six persons were arrested from Imphal International Airport on Friday evening for trying to smuggle gold biscuits worth ₹1.79 crore.

Gaikhalung Panmei, Deputy Commissioner, Customs division said that the 35 gold biscuits were stuffed inside their rectums.

He said that the combined team of customs division and central industrial security force made the arrest.

He said that the arrested persons are Khol Singh, Dalhar Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Niraj from Punjab, Rint Hyder and Mint Pal from West Bengal and Rint Bega from Delhi.

They were to board the flight to Kolkata from Imphal on Friday.

Mr. Panmei said that in the past, some arrests had been made for smuggling out gold to other parts of the country.

The gold biscuits were later handed over to police.