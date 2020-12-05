Six held, 1,525 kg explosives seized in Meghalaya

The gelatin sticks, 6,000 live detonators were packed in 10 cartons in an SUV

The Meghalaya police have arrested six people with 1,525 kg of explosives from a district near Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.

East Jainta Hills district’s Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Palecha said the explosives were recovered from an SUV in the Four Kilo area on Thursday following an intensive operation.

About 1,525 kg of explosives comprising gelatin sticks and other materials, 6,000 live detonators and rolls of fuse — all packed in 10 cartons — were seized from the vehicle. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

These two led the police to four more people in district headquarters Khliehriat, where the explosives were suspected to have been loaded in the vehicle.

A case was registered against the six under the Explosives Act and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Palecha said they were trying to find out from where and why the explosives had been brought.

“We hope to know the details after the probe and questioning,” he said.