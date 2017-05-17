Six-foot snake at Taj causes panic

A six-foot-long rat snake was spotted in the Taj Mahal premises on Monday, causing panic among visitors.
A team of experts from Wildlife SOS arrived at the monument and rescued the snake. The rat snake is harmless, feeding mostly on birds and rodents.
The staff at the Taj Mahal called for help and a rapid response team was dispatched by Wildlife SOS. The team found the reptilian visitor cooling off under a water cooler in the water filtration plant.
Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) immediately stopped the water filtration plant. The Wildlife SOS team, along with the ASI staff, moved workers and curious tourists to a safe distance from the snake before starting the rescue process.
After an hour-long operation, the Wildlife SOS team managed to successfully extricate the reptile.
Munazzar Ali, Senior Conservation Assistant, ASI, said: “There are four RO plants inside the Taj Mahal to ensure proper water supply for public water taps. As soon as the snake was spotted inside the plant, considering the safety of tourists and workers, we immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for their assistance. The team was very efficient in rescuing the snake.”
Baiju Raj M.V of Wildlife SOS said: “The severe heat must have driven the snake in search for water and a cool place. We thank the ASI and the officials of the Taj Mahal for considering the safety of the tourists and the snake and contacting Wildlife SOS.”
