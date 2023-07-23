Six die in different incidents as heavy rain leads to flooding in Gujarat

July 23, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Unprecedented flooding claimed parts of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat following incessant rain over the past three days.

The State will continue to witness heavy to extremely heavy downpours for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for various districts.

“At present, the monsoon is in the active phase so, under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the State of Gujarat, which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm of rainfall. Thereafter, heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places,” Naresh Kumar, Scientist, IMD, said on Sunday.

As many as six people died in different rain related incidents in the State.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in flood-hit areas in Saurashtra, and several hundred people have been shifted to safer locations in view of the floods.

On July 22, incessant rains in the Girnar mountain region triggered unprecedented floods in Junagadh city, inundating streets and residential areas, with flood waters washing away cars and animals. One person died in a flood-related incident in Junagadh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 23 inquired about the flood situation in the State.

A total of 302 roads, including 271 panchayat roads, were closed to vehicular movement.

State authorities have asked people to not venture out for the next 24 hours.

Over a dozen big dams and reservoirs are overflowing due to widespread rainfall, and State authorities have released water into rivers in downstream areas as a result.

Besides Saurashtra, parts of south Gujarat, and Ahmedabad were also lashed by torrential rains leading to flooded streets.

