Six dead in Assam floods

GUWAHATI

30 May 2020 23:14 IST

4,000 people return home from relief camps

A person drowned in the Kampur area of central Assam’s Nagaon district, taking the flood-related death toll to six in less than a week even as more than 4,000 people went back home from relief camps on Saturday.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the floodwaters maintained the receding trend since May 28 with the number of affected districts down from 11 to six.

Two more drown in Assam floods

The number of affected people also came down from 3.81 lakh to 3.72 lakh during the last 24 hours with western Assam’s Goalpara continuing to be the worst hit. Some 1.59 lakh people remained displaced in the district, followed by 1.07 lakh in central Assam’s Nagaon district and 94,445 in the adjoining Hojai district.

“One person died by drowning in the Kampur area of Nagaon district. One person from Hojai district and four from Goalpara had died earlier,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

She added that 4,037 people left a few of the 95 relief camps that authorities in the flood-affected districts had set up conforming to COVID-19 protocols. These camps are now sheltering 17,770 people, a majority of them in Hojai district.

While the floods have destroyed crop on 26,977 hectares, surface communication has been disrupted with 68 roads and half-a-dozen bridges damaged.