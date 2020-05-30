Other States

Six dead in Assam floods

4,000 people return home from relief camps

A person drowned in the Kampur area of central Assam’s Nagaon district, taking the flood-related death toll to six in less than a week even as more than 4,000 people went back home from relief camps on Saturday.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the floodwaters maintained the receding trend since May 28 with the number of affected districts down from 11 to six.

Two more drown in Assam floods

The number of affected people also came down from 3.81 lakh to 3.72 lakh during the last 24 hours with western Assam’s Goalpara continuing to be the worst hit. Some 1.59 lakh people remained displaced in the district, followed by 1.07 lakh in central Assam’s Nagaon district and 94,445 in the adjoining Hojai district.

“One person died by drowning in the Kampur area of Nagaon district. One person from Hojai district and four from Goalpara had died earlier,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

She added that 4,037 people left a few of the 95 relief camps that authorities in the flood-affected districts had set up conforming to COVID-19 protocols. These camps are now sheltering 17,770 people, a majority of them in Hojai district.

While the floods have destroyed crop on 26,977 hectares, surface communication has been disrupted with 68 roads and half-a-dozen bridges damaged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:16:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/six-dead-in-assam-floods/article31712455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY