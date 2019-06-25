Other States

Six dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

The bus was heading to Garhwa, about 140 km from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh

At least six people were killed and 43 others injured when a bus fell into a gorge on Tuesday at Anuraj Ghati in Garhwa district, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

The bodies of the deceased passengers were retrieved and those injured were rescued by jawans of the Central Reserve Police Personnel (CRPF), Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari said.

While three of the injured were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the rest were admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

The bus was heading to Garhwa, about 140 km from state capital Ranchi, from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, she said.

