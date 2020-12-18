Six COVID-19 Care Centres closed in Manipur as situation improves

The mandatory testing in the Imphal international airport on arrival has also been stopped

Six COVID-19 Care Centres have been closed down in Manipur from Friday morning as the situation has improved.

Besides, the mandatory testing in the Imphal international airport on arrival has also been stopped.

Health Director K. Rajo said that the steps were taken in view of the “improved COVID-19 situation in Manipur”. However, the thermal scanning of the incoming passengers would continue.

Sasheekanta Mangang, deputy director of the Health Department who is heading the committee monitoring the epidemic, said that the infection in the last four days was less than 100 per day. Besides, there was no patient in the COVID-19 Care Centres leading to their closure. So far, 332 people had died of the infection in Manipur.

Following complaints, some private hospitals and diagnostic centres have slashed the fee for testing from ₹2,400 to ₹1,800.

Officials said that the number of persons coming to the government testing centres was less during the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the main women’s markets in the Imphal city and other district markets remain shut down to check mass infection. However, the women vendors say that the displaced women are running business near the markets and police are not interfering. Women vendors and customers do not wear masks and observe SOP, the women activists say. Night curfew is still in force.

Opposition Congress leaders said that despite public announcements, additional doctors, nurses and paramedics had not been appointed to cope with the pandemic.