Six CM secretariat desks begin work outside Mumbai

In an attempt to reduce the crowd coming to Mantralaya and to make the Chief Minister’s Office accessible at the local level, the State government has set up a ‘CM Secretariat Desk’ at all six Divisional Commissioner offices. The offices began functioning on Monday.

In the Nagpur winter Assembly session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the desk at every Divisional Commissioner’s office to bring in people-oriented, transparent and speedy administration. All Divisional Commissioner offices in Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Amratvati and Nagpur have set up the desks.

“The idea is to save people’s time, money and energy, and avoid unnecessary trips to Mumbai to solve daily and local problems. It aims to solve regional problems on a regional level,” Mr. Thackeray had said. Applications and requests addressed to the CM can be submitted at these division-level CM Secretariat Desks.

The applications and requests will be sent immediately to the regional administration for processing, and will be reviewed on September 15, Democracy Day.

The division-level desks will help solve citizens’ problems in a short time. Divisional revenue deputy commissioners will be designated as special task officers at these desks, which will also have a deputy tehsildar, a clerk and a typist.

Applicants will get a receipt after submission. The Divisional Commissioner will forward applications to the relevant regional officer.

Applications which need to proceed at the government level or are policy-related will be forwarded to the principal secretary. Information on applications submitted at the regional level, followed-up proceedings and pending applications will be submitted to the CM’s Secretariat on the fifth of each month.