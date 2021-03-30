Other States

Six children burnt to death in Bihar’s Araria

Family members of the children who died in fire mourn their death, in Araria, Bihar on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

At least six children were burnt to death when fire broke out in the house they were playing on Tuesday in Araria district of north-east Bihar.

The district police said the children, all aged between 3-6 years, were playing in a makeshift thatched house filled with husks when their family members were busy harvesting wheat crops in agricultural fields at Kawaiyya village under Palashi police station of Chahatpur panchayat in Araria district.

They were identified as Mohd. Ashraf, Ali Hassan, Khus Nihar, Dilwar, Gulnaz and Burkas Ali.

The fire broke out in the house mysteriously and as many as six children get caught into the fire. Later their charred bodies were recovered from the spot and sent for postmortem by local police.

The villagers told local media persons that eight children were playing in the house, when they rushed to the spot to douse the raging fire but could not rescue them.

