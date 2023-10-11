ADVERTISEMENT

Six bogies of North East Superfast Express derail in Bihar’s Buxar

October 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Patna

No casualties have been reported yet from the train travelling to Assam from New Delhi.

Amit Bhelari

Six bogies of North East Superfast Express (12506) train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxer district of Bihar on October 11. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six bogies of North East Superfast Express (12506) train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxer district of Bihar late evening.

No casualties have been reported yet and rescue team of the railways has rushed to the spot. The train was going to Tinsukia in Assam from New Delhi.

Quick response team from Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) has rushed to the spot.

Due to the derailment the up and down line of this route has been affected and trains of this route has been diverted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Railways has issued the helpline number:

PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US