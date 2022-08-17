Six bodies recovered from Jammu houses in mysterious condition; Special Investigation Team set up

Police personnel stand guard outside a house after six members of a family were found dead under suspicious conditions at Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra, in Jammu, on August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six bodies, including that of a woman and her two daughters, were found from two houses in Jammu’s Sidhra locality. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the mysterious deaths.

An official said five persons were from Doda’s Marmat in the Chenab valley and one from Srinagar’s Barzulla area. Officials could not immediately confirm the cause of deaths.

The bodies were found after a relative of the person from Srinagar alerted that the victim was not receiving any calls. Later, the Jammu & Kashmir police rushed to the spot and found the bodies. The doors of the houses were bolted from inside. A foul smell had filled the house, officials said.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and photographers have been involved to investigate the incident. Four bodies — Noor-ul-Habib son of Habib Ullah; Sakina Begum, widow of Ghulam Hassan; Sajad Ahmed son of Farooq Ahmed Magray and Nassema Akhter daughter of Ghulam Hassan — were found in one house.

“In the adjacent connected house, two more bodies — identified as Rubina Bano and her brother Zafar Salim — were found. A SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police, has been formed to investigate the matter,” the officer said.

The police suspect it to be a case of poisoning. “Whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise needs to be ascertained,” police sources said.