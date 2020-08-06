Six Bihar policemen injured in clash with flood victims

Patna:

Villagers demand immediate relief, attack police team; 15 arrested

At least six policemen have been injured in a clash with residents of flood-affected areas in Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar. As many as 15 people were later taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the residents of flood-affected Bishunpur-Baghnagari village blocked National Highway-28 demanding immediate release of food and relief material. When a police team reached the spot, the villagers attacked them with bamboo sticks and iron rods leaving some of them seriously injured.

The injured personnel were taken to the Sakra referral hospital from where they were referred to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur town. “The condition of the station house officer, admitted to the ICU of the hospital, is said to be critical. Three other policemen had their legs and hands broken. Two policemen were released after first aid,” said a policeman Ramji Singh.

‘Agitated lot’

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said the locals were agitated and in no mood to listen to the officials. “They were agitated over the mismanagement at the relief camps for flood victims and wanted to speak to senior district officials but somehow I managed to bring the situation under control.”

As many as 15 people were taken into custody, he said, while adding that action would be taken after ascertaining their involvement.

On Thursday, flood-affected people who had taken shelter on National Highway-77 between Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi were engaged in a heated exchange of words with government officials. Earlier too, flood victims had chased away district officials over the breach in the left flank of the Tirhut canal.

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an aerial survey of the flood- affected areas of north Bihar and visited a relief camp at the Makhnahi government school in Darbhanga to see the arrangements. He asked officials to provide quality food and make antigen and RT-PCR tests mandatory for those living in relief camps.

The flood has affected over 69 lakh people in 124 blocks of 16 districts in Bihar. According to the State Disaster Management Department, 21 people have lost their lives. Thirty-three teams from the National and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into service for relief and rescue operations. The government is running eight relief camps in which 12,239 people have taken shelter, while 1,402 community kitchens have also been set up to provide food for the flood-affected people. However, many flood-affected families have taken shelter in tarpaulin tents on embankments and National Highways in north Bihar districts.