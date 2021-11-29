Six arrested after mob lynches AASU leader

GUWAHATI

29 November 2021 22:25 IST

An All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader was killed and two others, including a journalist, were injured in a case of mob lynching in eastern Assam's Jorhat town on Monday.

The mob of about 50 people reportedly attacked the trio travelling together after a road mishap that injured a pedestrian.

According to police, Animesh Bhuyan, 23, the AASU leader from Dergaon in the adjoining Golaghat district, had visited Jorhat along with local TV reporter Mridusmanta Baruah and another person.

The three injured were rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared the AASU leader dead on arrival.

The AASU claimed the three were not involved in the road accident. It threatened to shut down Jorhat if the police failed to arrest all the culprits within 24 hours of the lynching.

The police said six persons have so far been arrested in connection with the attack. "We are conducting a probe and action would be taken against all those found involved," a police officer said.