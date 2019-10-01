Other States

Bihar floods: Situation was mishandled, says Congress

Rescue members evacuate people from a flood-affected neighbourhood in Patna, on October 1, 2019.

Rescue members evacuate people from a flood-affected neighbourhood in Patna, on October 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Party slams NDA govt of Nitish Kumar for corruption in Namame Gange project

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of Bihar for ‘mishandling’ the flood situation in the State and alleged that ‘corruption’ in laying storm water pipes under the Namame Ganga project resulted in unprecedented flooding and water logging in Patna.

Congress in-charge of Bihar Shakti Singh Gohil, made these allegations at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

The party also played out a small clip of a sitting lawmaker of JD(U) Narendra Singh who accused the State of a callous attitude in dealing with the situation.

