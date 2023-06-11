Situation in Manipur gradually improving: State Health Minister

June 11, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - IMPHAL

The law and order situation in strife-torn Manipur is gradually improving, said State Health Minister Sapam Ranjan on June 11. He added that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, with the cooperation of all sections of people, is working round the clock to bring the situation under control.

Higher officials claimed that there has been no firing anywhere in the State in the last two days. However, the terrified people in the Sugnu areas in Kakching district continue to have sleepless nights as they say that police and security forces are not able to guarantee that the militants shall not strike at an unexpected moment.

The indefinite curfew has not yet been relaxed at Sugnu, Serou and Wapokpi in Kakching district. However curfew in Imphal East, Imphal Wast and Thoubal districts has been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. People in these areas have complained about the non-availability of life-saving medicines and other basic necessities. Though the Union Government has released over ₹101 crore package for 50,000 displaced persons staying in about 350 relief camps, so far the amount is yet to reach them. Further, as there is no internet service, the displaced people have no means of knowing the whereabouts of other family members .Since May 28, there have been high casualties and thousands of houses torched in this area.

Meanwhile the Judicial committee headed by Ajay Lamba, a retired Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, has started work soon after his arrival on Saturday. The Committee has to submit its finding in six months. The Peace Committee chaired by the Governor Anusuiya Uikey will soon start holding talks with the leaders of all sections of the State to restore normality. The Chief Minister, other Ministers, MLAs and leaders of other political parties will be included in the Peace Committee. It is not known whether the opposition Congress and some others will be invited. When the Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Imphal these parties were not invited. The CLP leader Okram Ibobi told The Hindu that leaders of ten non-BJP parties in the State are going to Delhi soon for meeting the Union Government on the current situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile reports say that the blockade imposed by some Kuki groups along the National Highway-2, Manipur’s lifeline, has been lifted . As part of their demand, the Kuki organizations had imposed the blockade, but government dissuaded one group from continuing it. However other Kuki groups including the Kuki Students Organisation said that other stakeholders were not taken into confidence. As a result of the blockade all vehicles were stranded along the NH-2 and essential commodities were in short supply. Prices of some commodities had soared beyond the reach of the common people.

