HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Situation in J&K not under Centre’s control, belies BJP’s claims: Omar Abdullah

The Centre’s move to arm village defence groups is ‘admission’ of deteriorating security situation, says the NC leader

January 10, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Conference (NC) vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not under Centre’s control and belies the BJP’s claims made in 2019.

“The Centre made promises to the people of India in 2019. It claimed that guns in Kashmir were because of Article 370 and will decline once it goes. The statement was not true. The kind of attacks taking place in J&K, especially in Rajouri, showed that the Centre is not in control of the situation,” he said.

ALSO READ
In aftermath of Dangri attack, weapon distribution drive among village guards starts in Rajouri

Mr. Abdullah said the Centre’s move to arm village defence groups and deploy additional troops in J&K “was an admission” of the deteriorating security situation.

On the delay in holding elections, Mr. Abdullah said, “People of Kashmir were not beggars. Election is our right. But if they don’t want to hold elections, let it be.”

Mr. Abdullah accused the government of “enjoying harassment of locals of J&K”. “The government seems hellbent to disempower the people of J&K. They enjoy it,” he said.

He said the Centre was worried that if elections were held in J&K, then the elected representatives “will come to the side of common people and heal their wounds, which were inflicted by the BJP after August 2019 till date”.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / defence equipment / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.