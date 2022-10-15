Situation deteriorating fast in J&K: Gupkar alliance

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti at a press conference after a Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting, in Srinagar, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of political parties in J&K, on Saturday met in Srinagar and expressed concern over the “fast deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir”.

PAGD president Farooq Abdullah chaired the meeting at his residence, just days after the official move to enrol outsiders as voters in J&K was enforced for the first time ever. The meeting was also attended by former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

“The alliance leaders discussed the present political scenario. They expressed serious concern over the fast deteriorating situation in Kashmir as well as in Jammu,” PAGD spokesman and CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gupkar alliance said the Centre after taking away the constitutional rights, by abrogating the special provisions of Article 370 in 2019, were targeting and curbing the civil liberties, including freedom of press and freedom of speech, in Kashmir.

“Police stations and jails are being filled with innocent people. Parents could be seen waiting outside police stations everywhere. Outside jails have now no capacity given the number of people of Kashmir lodged there,” Mr. Tarigami said.

The Gupkar alliance asked the political parties “to wake up and raise a collective and united voice against the present onslaught of New Delhi on people here.”

Mr. Tarigami described the frequent visits of Union Ministers to J&K “a move to push people of Kashmir to walk further.” “These ministers are coming to ensure suppression is tightened further and whosoever raises is put behind bars,” he added.

On the recent move to withdraw an order calling for the enrollment of outsiders living in J&K for more than a year as voters, Mr. Tarigami said, “Granting voting rights is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. How come the government was issuing orders and withdrawing the same? Isn’t this a mockery of democracy?” he said.

The Gupkar alliance also criticised the L-G government over the latest liberal policies approved for the sale of liquor, beer and drugs in J&K. “If J&K is being converted into the Gujarat model, why is the sale of liquor, beer and drugs allowed freely,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah targeted the L-G government over the promise of creating 50,000 jobs here. “Unemployed youths’ numbers are swelling. The situation is grim,” Dr. Abdullah said.

“If J&K is being converted into the Gujarat model, why is the sale of liquor, beer and drugs allowed freely”M.Y.TarigamiPAGD spokesman and CPI(M) spokesman