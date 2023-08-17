ADVERTISEMENT

Sitaram Yechury-led CPI(M) delegation to visit Manipur from August 18-20

August 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Delegation to visit strife-torn areas, relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal; they will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations

PTI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting restive Manipur from August 18 to 20, the party said in a statement.

Besides Yechury, the delegation will also comprise central committee members Jitendra Chaudhury (secretary, Tripura State committee), Suprakash Talukdar (secretary, Assam State committee) and Deblina Hembram.

ALSO READ
Arms recovered in Manipur as situation continues to remain tense

Apart from strife-torn areas, the delegation will also visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations, the statement said.

In Manipur, ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US