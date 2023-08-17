Sitaram Yechury-led CPI(M) delegation to visit Manipur from August 18-20

August 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting restive Manipur from August 18 to 20, the party said in a statement.

Besides Yechury, the delegation will also comprise central committee members Jitendra Chaudhury (secretary, Tripura State committee), Suprakash Talukdar (secretary, Assam State committee) and Deblina Hembram.

Apart from strife-torn areas, the delegation will also visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations, the statement said.

In Manipur, ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT