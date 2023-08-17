HamberMenu
Sitaram Yechury-led CPI(M) delegation to visit Manipur from August 18-20

Delegation to visit strife-torn areas, relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal; they will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations

August 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri. File

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting restive Manipur from August 18 to 20, the party said in a statement.

Besides Yechury, the delegation will also comprise central committee members Jitendra Chaudhury (secretary, Tripura State committee), Suprakash Talukdar (secretary, Assam State committee) and Deblina Hembram.

Apart from strife-torn areas, the delegation will also visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

The delegation will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations, the statement said.

In Manipur, ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

