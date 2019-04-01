SIT to probe Neha Shorie murder case

The Punjab police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder of the 36-year-old woman officer who was shot dead at her office last week in Kharar.
Neha Shorie, posted as zonal licensing authority with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar, was shot dead by a man who later killed himself as well.
The five-member SIT, which will be headed by Inspector General of Police (Rupnagar Range) V. Neeraja, will probe into all the facts and circumstances leading to the incident, said an official statement here.
