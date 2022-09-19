SIT to probe leak of objectionable video allegedly made by Chandigarh University student

Terming the incident unfortunate, the Punjab DGP said police had so far arrested three people, including the accused student and two others from Himachal Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
September 19, 2022 17:33 IST

Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students that were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district, on September 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday constituted a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations levelled by Chandigarh University students that objectionable videos of girl students were recorded by another student.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Mr. Yadav said the police had so far arrested three people, including the accused student and two others from Himachal Pradesh, after seizing certain electronic devices from their possession.

“The SIT will go to the bottom of this matter and whoever is found involved in this case will not be spared,” he said.

Support our reporting.
Mr. Yadav appealed to students, parents, and the community at large to maintain calm, and assured that the privacy and dignity of all individuals would be protected. He also urged people to rely only on authentic channels of information and not be swayed away by unverified rumours spread on social media platforms.

On Saturday night, protests broke out on the university campus, which is situated in SAS Nagar in Punjab’s Mohali district. Several students alleged that the videos recorded by the accused girl student had been leaked.

Vivek Sheel Soni, Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, said that preliminary investigation showed the accused girl had made only one video, and she had not anyone else.

