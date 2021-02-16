SIT to probe grenade attack on newspaper office: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the recent grenade attack on the office of Imphal-based newspaper Poknapham.
The four-member SIT is headed by the superintendent of police of Imphal West district, Mr Singh told the Assembly.
Condemning attacks on the media as "cowardly", Mr Singh assured that the accused will be nabbed soon and informed the House that an FIR has been lodged.
He appealed to the press to resume services in the interest of the people and said that steps to deploy security personnel at offices of media houses have been taken by the government.
Newspaper publication and cable news broadcast have been suspended in the State to protest the attack on the office of Poknapham and its sister publication The People's Chronicle.
CCTV footage showed a lone woman riding a two-wheeler stopping in front of the office and lobbing the grenade inside the office around 6.30 pm on Saturday.
However, the grenade did not explode and the bomb squad removed it from the spot.
