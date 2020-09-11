SIT to probe ‘expensive’ COVID kit purchases in U.P.

Gram panchayats in several districts had allegedly bought oximeters at a cost higher than market price

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged anomalies in the purchase of equipment related to COVID-19 treatment. There were reports from some districts that certain items were bought at a cost higher than the market price.

The reports reportedly said certain gram panchayats in districts, including Sultanpur, Ghazipur, Bijnor and Barabanki, purchased pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers at a cost higher than the market price.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Renuka Kumar will head the SIT, which has been asked to submit a report in 10 days, said a government spokesperson.

In June, the State government issued orders for procurement of pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers and sanitiser sets as part of the COVID-19 surveillance kits in every gram panchayat. The fund transfer was to be made from the State Finance Commission.

Deomani Dwivedi, the BJP MLA from Sultanpur’s Lambhua constituency, had raised the corruption issue in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and on September 8, accused the District Magistrate of covering up “anomalies” by rejecting his allegations in public. “The allegation of corruption in procurement of COVID-19 kits is absolutely true,” he stated.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar quoted local news reports to allege that the COVID-19 kits in the said districts were purchased at five times the market rate. In some districts, the cost was allegedly three times of the market price.

Judicial probe demanded

Mr. Rajbhar demanded that the “scam” be probed by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

“Turning a disaster into an opportunity, the BJP government is involved in a major scam”, said Mr. Rajbhar, a former Minister and an MLA from Ghazipur, one of the districts under the scanner.

A government spokesperson countered saying the Chief Minister had always stressed on “zero tolerance” against corruption. Mr. Adityanath had asked officials to take necessary action in case of irregularities regardless of the level where it occurred, he added.