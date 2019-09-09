SIT records statements of law student’s family members

The Special Investigation Team on Sunday recorded statements of the family members of a law student, who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of harassing her.

The SIT had called the family members at the district Police Lines in the afternoon for recording of their statement.

When contacted, the woman’s father said over phone that investigation is going on. “Investigation is going on. I could speak to you as I had come outside,” he said.

The SIT, probing allegations of harassment levelled by the law student against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, on Saturday visited his residence, ashram and the college run by him where she studied, according to the college principal.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police Naveen Arora, has been set up by the U.P. government on the Supreme Court’s order.

‘SIT at leader’s house’

While police remain tight-lipped on the probe, the principal of Swami Shukdevanand Post Graduate College, where the woman studied, said the SIT which arrived on Thursday night also visited Divya Dham, the residence of Swami Chinmayanand but could not meet him as he was out of town.

The team also visited the Mukukshu Ashram of the BJP leader and toured the five colleges run by the ashram, Principal Avnish Misra had said on Saturday.

The team visited the college hostel where the room of the law student has already been sealed, he said.

A woman IPS officer spoke to the teachers and girl students of the college and took inputs from them, Mr. Misra said.

“The team later visited Divya Dham of Swami Chinmyanad but could not meet him as he is out of station,” he said.

HC to monitor probe

The apex court had said that an Allahabad High Court Bench will monitor the probe. The woman had gone missing after levelling allegations against Swami Chinmayanand in a video and was later found in Rajasthan by the U.P. police.