SIT probe against IAS officer for preaching about religion

U.P. orders investigation after video was widely shared on social media

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team against a senior bureaucrat after a video of him allegedly preaching about a religion to a group of dozen-odd persons in a room surfaced on social media.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Mohammad Iftikharuddin is currently posted in Lucknow as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. The video is allegedly said to be from the period he was posted in Kanpur and was reportedly shot in the official residence of the Commissioner, a post he had occupied then. From 2012 to 2018, the officer was posted in Kanpur in various capacities.

The Kanpur police had initially said the ADCP East Kanpur would probe the matter and find out if the video was authentic and “if any crime was committed.”

The Home Department, which falls under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, then said a SIT under Director-General (CB-CID) G.L Meena would investigate the matter.

The SIT would submit its report in seven days.

In an undated video widely shared on social media, the officer was allegedly seen seated on a chair preaching the virtues of Islam to a dozen-odd persons seated on the ground.