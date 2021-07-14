Other States

Sit-in protest at ex-Minister’s house in Rohtak

The ongoing controversy over alleged obscene gestures towards women protesters outside Guru Jambheshwar University this past week led to a sit-in agitation near former Minister Manish Grover’s residence in Rohtak on Tuesday.

A large number of farmers, including women, sat on a sit-in near Mr. Grover’s residence in the evening seeking an apology from him. A man had allegedly made obscene gestures towards protesting women farmers at the GJU, Hisar, Gate Number 3, from a car occupied by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana and Mr. Grover on July 10.

The State-level leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha led the protest march towards the local residence of Mr. Grover, but were stopped by the police at the barricades. “ An action committee was formed which decided to put up an indefinite dharna,” said Inderjit Singh, vice-president, All-India Kisan Sabha, Haryana.

Jagmati Sangwan, national vice-president, AIDWA, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal pretended to show concern for women but today his own party people were insulting the women and he was silent.


