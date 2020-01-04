Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar’s resignation rumours baseless, says Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday deputed a two-member team to communicate with junior minister Abdul Sattar, who reportedly tendered resignation after being designated as a Minister of State (MoS) in the recent Cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government.

Mr. Sattar was earlier also a minister in the Congress government of 2014, is a three-term MLA from the Sillod constituency. Shiv Sena leaders said rumours of Mr. Sattar’s resignations as baseless. Sena’s Arjun Khotkar said there was no question of Mr. Sattar tendering his resignation. “These rumours are baseless. Sattar Sahab will meet CM Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow,” said Mr Khotkar.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena. “There are no differences in our cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to CM or the Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet,” Mr Raut told reporters.

The BJP used the opportunity to hit out at the coalition government of the three parties, which it has already dubbed a tottering ‘three wheeler’.

The discontent among the MVA ministers is owing to delay in the distribution of portfolios, BJP Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Council Pravin Darekar said. “This government was formed day ago but still has not sorted out the difference. Now the news of a MoS resigning only shows an internal rift. This government will not last long,” he said.