Silkyara tunnel rescue | 5 workers from Bihar return home

December 01, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated December 02, 2023 01:13 am IST - Patna

Patna airport was in a celebration mood when five construction workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel for 17 days in Uttarkashi returned to Bihar from Indigo 6E (2013). Nine family members were accompanying them from Delhi and some reached the airport to receive them with tears in their eyes.

Officials and Minister of Bihar Labour resources department also reached Patna airport to welcome them.

Sushil Kumar of Rohtas (30), Virendra Kishku (28) of Banka, Deepak Kumar (22) of Muzaffarpur, Saba Ahmad (33) of Bhojpur and Sonu Kumar Sah(29) of Saran district returned to Patna. From the airport itself, they went to their respective native places with the police escort provided by the Bihar government.

Workers were welcomed with marigold garlands and shawls by the Labour Resources Department Minister Surendra Ram and Principal Secretary B. Rajendra.

“I am really happy to return to my State after spending 17 days in the tunnel. Initially, we faced difficulties inside the tunnel because we had no device to contact anyone outside. We were really scared because we had no idea what was going on outside. However, after two days, our company NEC (Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd) started providing water and food and air through pipes,” said Mr. Kumar of Muzaffarpur district who was working as a Boomer operator.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHDCL) is constructing the tunnel through NEC.

Asked about returning to work, Mr. Kumar said, “As if now I cannot say anything because I have returned from such a tragedy so my first priority is to meet my family members.”

Another worker said that they all got the best treatment after they were rescued, but now, they have expectations from the Bihar government so that they do not need to go to other States in search of jobs.

“If Bihar government would provide us work in our own State, then we do not need to go anywhere. First I would like to thank our company, then the rat miners and the team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force),” Sonu Kumar of Saran district said.

Mr. Ahmad also expressed his pain while talking to the media and simultaneously thanked all the people who worked day and night to rescue the trapped workers from the tunnel.

“For me, it was not new as I have been working in this company for the past 14 years. I had the idea that we would face problems for a few days but at last, we all would be rescued safely. I had full trust in my company and the people engaged in our rescue. Not a single worker faced any major injury. The Bihar government also helped us to provide transportation from Delhi to Patna. Nobody would like to visit 1400 km in search of a job if it would be available in our own state,” Mr. Ahmad said, who works as foreman in NEC.

Mr. Ahmad’s sister Aksar Tarannum who came to receive him at Patna airport said, “Most of the time, we all family members were watching news channels to know the status of the rescue work. Many times, after switching off the television, we all used to cry remembering him. Today is the happiest day in our life that he has finally returned.”

During the telephonic interaction with the rescued workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmad for their spirit and leadership quality during the crisis.

Sushil Kumar of Rohtas district shared an interesting memory about how the workers spent their time inside the tunnel.

“We all 41 workers used to interact with each other and used to play chor-sipahi (a game played with small paper sheets in which it’s written chor, sipahi, raja, mantri) apart from games on mobile phones,” Sushil Kumar said.

After welcoming the workers, Mr. Ram said, “They have returned after 17 days and 400 hours and we have come here to salute their courage. The Bihar government will do their best for them and we have arranged transportation for them to drop at their respective district.”

On the other hand, 15 workers of Jharkhand who were rescued from the tunnel reached at Ranchi airport where Satyanand Bhogta, Minister of Labour Employment and Training welcomed them along with his department secretary Rajesh Sharma. Several BJP leaders also reached airport to welcome the workers.

From airport, all the workers directly taken to the official residence of Mr.Soren located at Kanke Road in Ranchi were Mr. Soren met all of them. Apart from 15 workers, the 12 family members who were accompanying them were also taken to the Chief Minister’s residence.

Out of the 15, six workers are from Dumaria block in East Singhbhum district. Those who returned to Ranchi include Anil Bediya, Rajendra Bediya, Sukram Bediya, Subodh Kumar, Vishwajeet Kumar, Vijay Horo, Ganpati Horo, Mahadev Nayak, Ravindra Nayak, Ranjeet Lohar, Gunodhar Nayak, Sameer Nayak, Bhukttu Murmu, Tinku Sardar and Chamra Oraon.

