Sikkim Speaker L.B. Das resigns

A Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Mr. Das is likely to be inducted as a Minister, sources in his party said.

PTI Gangtok
August 18, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim assembly speaker L.B. Das has resigned, official sources said on Thursday.

Mr. Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) said he is likely to be made a Minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Mr. Das is likely to be inducted, they said.

The election for the new Speaker will be held on August 22, as per Raj Bhavan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Sikkim
politics
political parties
state politics
political development

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app