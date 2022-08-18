Sikkim Speaker L.B. Das resigns
A Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Mr. Das is likely to be inducted as a Minister, sources in his party said.
Sikkim assembly speaker L.B. Das has resigned, official sources said on Thursday.
Mr. Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said.
The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) said he is likely to be made a Minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.
A Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Mr. Das is likely to be inducted, they said.
The election for the new Speaker will be held on August 22, as per Raj Bhavan.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.