Sikkim Governor sworn-in as Governor in charge of Manipur

IMPHAL:

12 August 2021 16:49 IST

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad was sworn-in on Thursday as the Governor in charge of Manipur at the Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court P.B. Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office. Chief Minister N. Biren, some Ministers, MLAs, and some high-ranking civil servants and police officers were present. The number of invitees was slashed in view of COVID-19 protocol.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has been on leave and is retiring on August 20. Ms. Heptulla was sworn in as the Governor of Manipur on August 21, 2016. It is not immediately known if she will return to her office before her retirement.

After the swearing-in, Mr. Prasad went to the Indian National Army (INA) memorial complex at Moirang, about 50 km from Imphal. It was here that advancing INA soldiers hoisted first the flag of independent India. Later, Mr. Prasad departed from Imphal.

