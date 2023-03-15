ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim gears up for G20 meets, over 80 international delegates to participate

March 15, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Gangtok

Sikkim will host the Business20 meet on March 16, and StartUp20 on March 18 and 19

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. Sikkim will host the Business20 meet on March 16, and StartUp20 on March 18 and 19. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Sikkim Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the G20 events that will be held in the State later this week.

At the review meeting held at the Tashiling secretariat, he commended the dedicated efforts of the different departments toward hosting the events.

Mr. Pathak said that the global events would serve as a valuable resource for the upcoming entrepreneurs of Sikkim by offering them substantial benefits and takeaways.

He briefed officials about the arrangements being made for the events, and emphasised on the roles and responsibilities assigned to various departments.

Sikkim will host the Business20 meet on March 16, and StartUp20 on March 18 and 19.

Over 80 delegates from 20 countries will participate in the two programmes being organised as part of India's G20 presidency.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said his State was honoured to host the two meetings.

"The government and the Sikkimese people wholeheartedly welcome all the dignitaries to our beloved State," he said after unveiling a monument with the insignia of Rabdentse, the second capital of the former kingdom of Sikkim, at the MG Marg in Gangtok.

The monument will serve as the celebration point for the two events, officials said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to take responsibility for preserving public properties.

The State capital has been decked up for the two events, and the roadside buildings from Pakyong to Gangtok— around 26 km— have been given a fresh coat of paint.

CONNECT WITH US