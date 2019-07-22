Sikhs protest against CBI’s report on Bargari sacrilege incidents

Sikh protesters held a demonstration at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Monday against the closure report filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Bargari sacrilege cases.

The Chandigarh police used tear gas and water cannons on the protesters after they attempted to cross the barricades put up by the administration. The protesters wanted to march towards the CBI office in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum.

“Around 100-150 people staged a protest on the border near the office of Punjab School Education Board. None of them were detained,” said Mr. Charanjit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh police.

Memorandum submitted

The representatives of the protesters, who were demanding that the CBI withdraw its closure report, later submitted their memorandum at the CBI office.

The agency had recently filed a closure report in three Bargari sacrilege cases in the special CBI court in Mohali.

A war of words has already started on this issue among political parties in the State. The Shiromani Akali Dal has rejected the closure report on the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and announced that the party will “take all legal, constitutional and political steps to get the probe by the apex investigating agency reopened”.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on the other hand, has accused Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal of shedding “crocodile tears” on the issue and asserted that the State government will follow the cases to their logical conclusion.