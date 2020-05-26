Other States

Sikh outfit to hold remembrance march on June 5

Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said the Dal Khalsa has been holding the march on June 5 for the last 10 years and also has been giving a call for “'Amritsar shutdown”' on June 6

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa has decided to hold a remembrance march on June 5 in Amritsar to mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh on Tuesday said the decision was taken at a party meeting. “We are aware that COVID-19 cases are rising and the risk is alive. Taking precautionary measures and adhering to WHO and government guidelines, the attendance would be minimised and physical distancing norm would be strictly maintained,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the Dal Khalsa has been holding the march on June 5 for the last 10 years and also has been giving a call for “'Amritsar shutdown”' on June 6. However, he said, this year the final decision on the shutdown would be taken on June 1, after taking the lockdown guidelines, if any, into account.

Mr. Sigh said several innocent pilgrims, SGPC employees, political activists and volunteers were killed during the attack and the aim of the march is to send the message that the Sikhs have not forgotten and forgiven the perpetrators.

