Sidhu takes charge of Punjab Congress

CHANDIGARH

23 July 2021 14:14 IST

CM Amarinder Singh, who had expressed his displeasure over Mr. Sidhu’s elevation, joins event and congratulates him

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the newly-appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday formally took charge at a ceremony, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had expressed his displeasure over Mr. Sidhu’s elevation, joining the event and congratulating him.

On July 18, Mr. Sidhu was elevated as State party chief along with four working presidents by the All India Congress Committee.

Capt. Amarinder had been maintaining that he will not meet Mr. Sidhu until the latter publicly apologies for his personal derogatory social media attacks against him. However, he met Mr. Sidhu during a ‘tea’ hosted by him ahead of the official function, where Mr. Sidhu took charge of the party affairs.

Advertising

Advertising

“... we will now move together in politics..We have to think and work towards welfare of Punjab... not just Punjab but the country... Punjab shares a long border with Pakistan... China, Pakistan and now Taliban in Afghanistan, they will all come and sit at Kashmir’s border, Punjab’s border...We need people together,” said Capt. Amarinder.

‘Will resolve people’s issues’

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sidhu said the purpose of his post was to resolve the issues of people. “The Congress is united... my aim is to work towards giving the power of people back to them. I’ll work towards the fulfilment of the party’s 18-point agenda,” he asserted.

He claimed that position for him was not an issue. “The agitating farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi, protesting qualified teachers, doctors with problems, securing justice in sacrilege cases, catching the big fish involved in drugs trade etc. are the real issues,” he said.

Ahead of the installation function, the Chief Minister had invited all Congress legislators, Members of Parliament and senior leaders at Panjab Bhawan for the tea. AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat was present.

The four working presidents appointed by the party are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.