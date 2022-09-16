Sidhu Moosewala murder case | Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Mr. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

PTI Chandigarh
September 16, 2022 13:02 IST

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday.

The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Mr. Yadav added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer’s killing.

In a 1,850-page chargesheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had stated that gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder and had coordinated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, and others to execute the killing.

