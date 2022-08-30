Sidhu Moosewala murder case | Key accused traced to Azerbaijan, says Punjab DGP

Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala’s murder

PTI Chandigarh:
August 30, 2022 15:37 IST

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022 File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has traced one of the key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to Azerbaijan.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said central agencies helped the State police in tracing Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, and efforts are underway to extradite him to India.

Sachin and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala’s murder.

The DGP said Sachin was in touch with Goldy Brar, another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.

“He initially fled to Dubai. With the support of the Government of India and central agencies, we have traced him to Azerbaijan. A legal process is underway. We are hopeful that he will be brought to India very soon,” Mr. Yadav said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year.

