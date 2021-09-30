Amid crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

CHANDIGARH

30 September 2021 22:12 IST

Panel likely to be set up to coordinate between State government and the Congress.

The fresh crisis in the Punjab Congress, emerging after its State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu quit his post on the issue of inducting ‘tainted’ leaders and controversial officials in the new government, showed sign of easing on Wednesday, though Mr. Sidhu has not yet announced a withdrawal of his resignation.

A meeting was held here between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mr. Sidhu and other party leaders in which, it has been learnt, a consensus was reached to set-up a coordination panel of senior party leaders that would coordinate between the government and the party on of the State government.

As the situation in the Punjab Congress continues to be volatile, Congress in-charge for the State Harish Rawat said it would take another 5-7 days to get all things in place. Mr Rawat said he would be going to Punjab soon to take stock of the situation.

A close aide of Mr Sidhu told The Hindu that the demands put forth by him had been met during the meeting. However, there’s no confirmation by the party that any assurance was given to the former cricketer-turned-politician. Mr. Sidhu had resigned on September 28, voicing concern over the appointments of ‘tainted’ leaders and officers in the new government. He had specifically raised questions over the appointments of Director General of Police and State’s Advocate General. Punjab government has appointed A.P.S Deol as the AG and given additional charge of DGP to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Ahead of the meeting with the Chief Minister, targeting the new appointments, Mr. Sidhu on Twitter, said “DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt; he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC President & present Home Minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice.”

News Analysis | Sidhu focussed on Sikh matters, keeping other issues at bay

Earlier in the day former Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar in a veiled attack on Mr Sidhu, accused him of undermining the authority of a Chief Minister.

Also Read CWC meet soon, says Congress amid crisis

On Twitter Mr. Jakhar, said, “Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air.”