Sidhu leads protest march to Lakhimpur Kheri

Chandigarh

08 October 2021 01:24 IST

Says he will go on hunger strike if no action is taken against Minister’s son

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son in connection with the death of farmers during violence in Uttar Pradesh, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday.

Union Minister of State for Home Mishra’s son has been booked for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. However, Mr.Mishra has denied allegations about his son’s involvement in the case.

Mr. Sidhu on Thursday led a protest march from Punjab to Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the killing of farmers. A large number of party leaders including Ministers, legislators and workers first assembled at Mohali here and then headed towards Lakhimpur Kheri in their vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

CM joins march

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Mr. Sidhu for a brief period when the march was about to start.

Mr. Sidhu had resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief on September 28 but it wasn’t immediately clear if the resignation was withdrawn.

U.P. govt. flayed

Before the protest march Thursday, he slammed the BJP-led government in U.P. over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Mr. Sidhu said Punjab Congress and party MLAs are standing firmly with the farmers.

He asked why U.P. authorities hadn’t taken action against Mr. Mishra’s son even after an FIR was lodged in the matter.

“Are Union Minister and his son above the law and constitution?” he asked.

“This fight is for our farmers,” he said, adding: “If U.P. police do not arrest the Union Minister's son, I will go on hunger strike. It is my ‘vachan’ (promise).” Mr. Sidhu called Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi “saviours of democracy.” Earlier, Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny said they would stage a sit-in wherever they were stopped from heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri. Congress legislator Sunder Sham Arora said they were ready for courting arrest if prevented from going to U.P.