Sidhi urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claims old video circulated as elections close

July 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh)

The residence of Pravesh Shukla, the accused in the Sidhi urination case, was razed on the order of the state government. The accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday where he was seen relieving himself on a man.

As the authorities arrived at the accused's house with a bulldozer, his family members said the video over which he was arrested was an old one, which has been brought to the forefront as the elections are close.

"It's an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons," the accused's sister told ANI.

Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail. Earlier, his father had said, "There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video."

Reacting to the viral video on Tuesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra condemned the incident saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered immediate action against the accused. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mr. Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the order of CM Chouhan, a case was registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act after the video of his lewd act was widely circulated online.

The incident took place at Kubri village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. In the viral video, the accused was purportedly seen urinating on the face of a man in an inebriated state. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was identified as a resident of Kubri village.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, CM Chouhan, on Tuesday, took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action against the accused. He also asked the accused to be booked under the NSA."

A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan tweeted on his official handle.

Further, according to the police, following the CM's instruction, a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under IPC sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and the NSA.

