Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail, calls UAPA a political tool

February 02, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Lucknow

More than 27 months after being arrested on charges including the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of Lucknow district jail on Thursday morning.

Speaking exclusively to The Hindu outside the Lucknow jail after being released Mr. Kappan expressed full faith in the judicial process and pleaded innocence.

“I have full faith in the judicial process, the truth will come out, I am innocent to the core, feeling very happy after being released after 28 months in prison,” said the journalist whose prolonged custody attracted global attention and is often noted as a marker of India’s declining press freedom. Mr. Kappan also termed the UAPA a political tool.

Mr. Kappan (43), was arrested by U.P. police while he was travelling to Hathras, where a Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped. The journalist’s car was stopped at a toll plaza in Mathura and he was arrested by the State police along with three people.

The First Information Report (FIR) charged him with Section 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Later Enforcement Directorate(ED) charged Mr. Kappan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The U.P. Government accused Mr. Kappan of being part of a conspiracy to provoke religious conflict and being involved in the plot to defame the State Government over the Hathras case. The journalist was also charged with having alleged links with now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Supreme Court on September 9 last year granted bail to Mr. Kappan in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, stating that “every citizen has the right to free expression” and observed that the journalist was eligible for bail based on the length of the custody undergone and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

It took more than three months to complete the verification of bail sureties in U.P. after the apex court’s decision in the UAPA case. The SC while granting bail to Mr. Kappan said the Lucknow court hearing the UAPA matter can decide the bail condition. On December 23, he was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court in the PMLA case. Mr. Kappan originally hails from Malappuram in Kerala and worked as a reporter for Malayalam news website Azhimukham and held the post of secretary in Delhi Unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

