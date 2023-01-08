Sickle cell anaemia patients in Assam live twice as long as counterparts in country: ICMR study

January 08, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI Patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) or sickle cell anaemia in an Assam district live twice as long as their counterparts in the country, according to a study commissioned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The study was conducted among 18,000 households in villages under four primary health centres (PHCs) in Udalguri district between 2019 and 2022 by a team from Bodoland University’s Department of Biotechnology.

“About 2.3% of the global population carries SCD, which is one of the most prevalent genetic blood disorders caused by sickle-shaped haemoglobin. The average lifespan of people with SCD is 20 years,” Jatin Sarmah, head of the department and principal investigator of the ICMR project, said.

“We diagnosed 42 SCD patients at the respective PHCs. Four of them were over 40 years old, a significant number for people with this blood disorder,” Mr. Sarmah said.

Ascertaining how they have a longer lifespan could help people with “defective haemoglobin” live longer, he added.

Silistina Narzari, who was part of the team, said most people with SCD die before reaching adulthood. “All babies have up to 80% foetal haemoglobin molecules in their blood, which convert to adult haemoglobin after six months. But in people with SCD, foetal haemoglobin continues to dominate as long as they live,” she said.

Abnormal haemoglobin in a person with SCD makes the red blood cells hard, sticky and resemble a sickle, clogging the blood flow. About 44,000 children are born with SCD in India every year. Foetal haemoglobin supports them for 17-20 years.

Tribal population hit

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs had proposed the study since SCD is mostly prevalent among the tribal population and there are no structured, functional referral systems and standard treatment guidelines for managing the disease.

The ICMR entrusted six institutions to conduct the study in as many districts across the country. Apart from Udalguri, the study was conducted in Kandhamal district in Odisha, Mysuru in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Annupur in Madhya Pradesh and Chhotaudepur in Gujarat.

The outcome of the simultaneous studies under Bontha V. Babu of the ICMR’s Division of Socio-Behavioural and Health System Research has been the development of a low-cost intervention model involving local stakeholders and healthcare providers.

“The next phase of the project will focus on the screening of newborns, community mobilisation and awareness, prenatal diagnosis and pre-marriage genetic counselling,” Mr. Sarmah said.

One of the factors leading to SCD is marriages within the same clan or specific group, the researchers said.