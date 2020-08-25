Sibu Soren being shifted to Gurugram due to falling oxygen level

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo, wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Sibu Soren, who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), left for New Delhi by train to get admitted at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, on Tuesday evening.

The septuagenarian leader was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Ranchi on Monday. The decision to shift him to Gurugram was taken due to inconsistencies in his oxygen level.

A first class AC coach was annexed to the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express for the JMM chief. A dedicated doctor and paramedical team were accompanying him.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his brother Basant Soren saw off their father at the Bokaro railway station.

Nothing to worry

“There is nothing to worry. He is fine. He has been under regular supervision at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for a year now. Since fresh health check-ups were not carried out, it was decided to shift him there,” said the Chief Minister.

Supriyo Bhattacharya, party general secretary and spokesperson, said, “Doctors had noticed falling oxygen level in Guruji [as he is known] on Monday evening. Subsequently, he had undergone plasma therapy. From Tuesday morning, he became normal again. He is being shifted to Gurugram for precautionary measure.”

The JMM chief and his wife Roopi Soren were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Friday. Since then they were put in home isolation. However, Mr. Soren was shifted to the Ranchi hospital on Monday while his wife continued to stay at home.

Chief Minister, wife test negative

Subsequently, tests were conducted on all members of the Soren family. The Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana Soren tested negative. Tests of his office staff also came negative.

As of now, three Jharkhand Ministers including Banna Gupta (Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare and Disaster Management) have tested positive. Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation, has already recovered from the disease.