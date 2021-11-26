Sibal urges urgent SC hearing over ‘mayhem’ in Tripura

NEW DELHI

26 November 2021 18:51 IST

Court orders not being followed, says senior advocate

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday made an urgent mentioning in the Supreme Court, alleging “mayhem” in Tripura where the municipal elections are underway.

The senior lawyer urged a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to hear the case in the course of the day.

The request came just 24 hours after the court ordered additional deployment of central armed police forces to be moved across the State to protect the electoral process. It had also directed the State and the police to not hinder the media from reporting the elections

“No two battalions of CAPF... Media was to be given unhindered access. It is mayhem there,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

He claimed to have electronic evidence to show that the apex court orders were not being followed.

However Justice Chandrachud, who was heading a different Bench from the one he was heading on November 25, expressed doubts about hearing the matter on the same day.

The November 25 order of the apex court was based on petitions, including one filed by All India Trinamool Congress party, alleging intimidation and violence in Tripura in the build-up to the elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had also intervened in the court, alleging attacks on their party workers.