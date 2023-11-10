HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIA conducts raids in terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir

The raids were conducted at a few locations in Anantnag and Pulwama districts

November 10, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency on November 10 carried out raids in the valley in a terror funding case, officials said.

The raids were conducted at a few locations in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, the agency said.

The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused people, they said.

The proceeds of crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism, according to the agency.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.