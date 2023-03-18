HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIA conducts raids in connection with terror-funding case in J&K

Searches were conducted at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

March 18, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

They said searches were conducted at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Those raided included relatives of Sarjan Barkati, who shot to fame during street protests in 2016, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out by the SIA sleuths, who were assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The searches were part of an ongoing probe into a terror-funding case, the officials said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.