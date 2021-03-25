SI shot dead over dispute between brothers in Agra

He was shot in the neck with an illegal country-made weapon

An SI was killed after being shot in the neck when he had gone to address a dispute between two brothers over the harvesting of potatoes in Agra district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Prashant and constable Chandrasen had gone to the village in the Khandauli police station area after a person Shivnath complained to the police that his brother Vishwanath was threatening his men and not allowing them to harvest potatoes, said ADG zone Agra Rajeev Krishna.

Vishwanath started running after he saw the police team, said Mr. Krishna. The cops chased him and when they closed in, he fired a shot at Mr. Prashant with an illegal country-made weapon, he said.

Several teams were formed to arrest the accused.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ₹50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the kin of the slain SI and a government job to a dependant. A road would also be named after Mr. Prashant, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.