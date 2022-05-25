Shutdown in Srinagar ahead of Yasin Malik’s verdict

A view of the closed market during a spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar, on May 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A spontaneous shutdown has been observed in main markets in capital Srinagar on Wednesday, as a Delhi court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment against Yasin Malik in a terror financing case this afternoon.

Most shops at Srinagar’s main commercial hub Lal Chowk and its adjoining markets remained shut in anticipation of the court verdict. The shutdown was observed in absence of any bandh call by separatists. Markets also remained closed in large parts of the old city, including Hawal, Nowhatta, Zaina Kadal, and Safa Kadal.

Deployment of the security forces has been increased in volatile pockets of the city “to ward off any protests”.

Among the first to pick up a gun in 1988 following a rigged election, Malik, 56, who was then a booth in charge of Muslim United Front (MUF), was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 and his organisation Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was also banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs the same year.

Malik faces charges of “terror-funding” along with a dozen others in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case.

Malik, who refused to hire a lawyer to defend his case, “pleaded guilty” on May 11 after he decided not to “defend any charges levelled against him”.

Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is in Pakistan, has said he was facing “trumped up” charges.

“The fear of losing power over the people of Kashmir is driving the Indian government to take such harsh stances which have no legal base. India’s BJP wants to punish my husband to increase Modi’s vote bank and make the people of J&K leaderless. India must end these war crimes and politics of hatred and intolerance,” Ms. Malik said, in a tweet.