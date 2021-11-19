Shutdown in Kashmir, Gupkar alliance writes to President

J&K government on Thursday night handed over two bodies to their families for burial following three days of street protests

A shutdown was observed in Kashmir valley on Friday in protest against the recent killings of “civilians” during an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, even as the J&K government on Thursday night handed over two bodies to their families for burial following three days of street protests.

Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in most districts in the valley. There was skeletal traffic on the roads. People preferred to stay indoors.

A shutdown call was also issued by Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq against when he alleged “inhuman treatment of the families of the slain civilians and the bodies of those killed in the Hyderpora operation”.

Kashmir witnessed anger and protests following the Hyderpora “encounter” on November 15 which, according to the police, left four persons, including three locals and one non-local militant, dead. However, three families accused the security forces of staging the encounter and using civilians as a human shield.

The administration on Thursday exhumed bodies of Srinagar residents Altaf Bhat and Dr. Mudasir Gul and handed them over to the families for quiet burials in the night. The bodies were buried during the night in local graveyards, the families said.

One body not yet handed over

The families and political parties have been demanding the return of the bodies for the past few days. However, the body of Amir Magray, a resident of Ramban who worked as an office boy with Dr. Gul, has not been handed over to the family so far.

Parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Peoples Conference, have urged the administration to return the body of Magray too “for a dignified burial”.

The Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of regional parties, on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind over the Hyderpora issue.

“The incident calls for a time-bound judicial probe. Such unfortunate incidents widen the gulf between the people of J&K and the Government of India. We would also bring to your notice the practice of taking away bodies of the victims of such incidents and depriving their families of the right to organize their burial in accordance with religious practices. Your Excellency, the right to decent burial is well recognized in the Constitution of India as well as in the international humanitarian law,” Gupkar alliance president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, also a Member Parliament, said in the letter.

He requested the President “to intervene in the matter and ensure that the bodies are returned so that the families can perform the last rites in accordance with their respective religious practices”.

Kashmir-based Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) has expressed “shock on the recent spurt in killing of the innocent civilians”. Demanding a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, its secretary, Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, said, “The probe cannot be assigned to the very same executive (the police establishment included) that happens to be the only accused in the mass public and media outrage, which the government has so quickly taken cognizance of.”